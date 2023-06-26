North Korea: US and Seoul push tensions to the brink of nuclear war

The North Korea accused the South Korea and Washington to push tensions in the region “to the brink of a nuclear war”. And he added that he will continue to strengthen his self-defense capabilities. This was reported by the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

In a report released by the North Korean Foreign Ministry’s Institute for American Studies, Pyongyang compared military tensions in the region to the night before the outbreak of the 1950-53 Korean War, criticizing the US and South Korea for their “delusional anti-communist military confrontation”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

