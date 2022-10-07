

Norway restricts access to its ports for Russian fishing vessels to only three designated ports

[#Norway restricts Russian fishing boats from entering its ports# can only call at three designated ports]#Norway announced to strengthen port restrictions on Russian fishing boats# The Norwegian government announced on the 6th that it will restrict Russian fishing boats from entering its ports. Can only call at three designated ports in Norway and be inspected there. Norwegian Foreign Minister Witfelt said at the same day’s press conference that the recent serious developments mean that the Norwegian government needs to further strengthen its precautions, and Norway is closely monitoring Russia’s activities in Norwegian waters and ports to prevent Norway from becoming a threat to Russia.” countries of transit for illegal shipments”. Norway is the only country in Europe so far that has not closed its ports to Russian fishing boats.

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.