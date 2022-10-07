Home Sports Major blow!Wu Lei will be injured for a month and has not returned to Shanghai with the team – Teller Report Teller Report
Original title: Major blow!Wu Lei will be injured for a month and has not returned to Shanghai

On October 7th, Beijing time, according to Zhao Haochen, press officer of Shanghai Harbour Club, Wu Lei, who was unable to leave the station due to an injury in the match with the Guoan team, will be out for about a month. This is undoubtedly a huge blow for the Harbour team, which has just ended a three-game winning streak.

Zhao Haochen introduced on social media: Tomorrow morning, the whole team will take the high-speed train from Dalian to Changchun; and several new wounded in the team: Wu Lei, Xu Xin, Zhang Huachen, Liu Boyang will not accompany the main force Going together, they will all take a flight back to Shanghai today for treatment and rest.

Wu Lei, who was injured in the match against Chengdu Rongcheng, is expected to be out for about a month. Previously, Haigang team coach Lecco introduced Wu Lei’s injury: This injury was injured in the confrontation between Haigang and Rongcheng in a confrontation with opponent foreign aid Richard. Wu Lei was injured by Rongcheng’s foreign aid Richard during the high-speed insertion. De was knocked to the ground and didn’t call a foul, but the collision caused him to go to the hospital later, and then a more serious injury.

In the 21st round of the Chinese Super League on the evening of October 5, the Haigang team lost 0-1 to the Beijing Guoan team at home. Wu Lei’s absence caused the team’s attack power to be greatly reduced. This injury means that he will not be able to return to the game until early November at the earliest. This is undoubtedly a major blow to the Harbour team.Return to Sohu, see more

