Nova collab PUMA X Dapper Dan – FASHION WORLD

World

by admin
A nova collab PUMA x Dapper Dan transmits the energy of the famous street parties in Harlem – a cool neighborhood in New York known for its cultural and historical richness, with a great black heritage – seeking a mix between hip-hop and luxury.

PUMA x Dapper Dan presents apparel and footwear for men and women, delving into the American designer’s signature unique design.

The collaborative collection offers a nod to the designer’s love of monograms through carefully curated logos, as well as featuring a remix of the classic B-boy uniform, the T7 set, in a completely custom style by Dapper Dan.

Puma Dapper Dan @ disclosure

The sneakers in the collection focus on hip-hop style and culture. The PUMA x Dapper Dan Clyde takes a trip from “Harlem” to the “World”, printing exaggerated letters, seeking the classic look of 60s and 70s football boots with an exaggerated tongue

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

