President Nelson’s life spent bringing peace is an inspiration to …

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from around the world will gather on Saturday, September 30, and Sunday, October 1, to hear messages prepared by a modern prophet and other Church leaders. These inspired messages will focus on Jesus Christ and his teachings. Church leaders give guidance, offer advice, and share personal experiences and spiritual insights.

In his April 1, 2023 conference address, Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, specifically extended the invitation to all to become peacemakers. He said, “The Savior’s message is clear: His true disciples edify, lift up, encourage, persuade, and inspire, no matter how difficult the situation. True disciples of Jesus Christ are peacemakers.”

President Nelson celebrated his 99th birthday on September 9, 2023. He is an internationally renowned surgeon and researcher, a longtime Church leader, and a faithful and loving husband and father. In his lifetime he has visited over 130 countries, held various roles and gained valuable experiences through his interactions with people of many different religions and backgrounds around the world. He is a peacemaker.

His example and teachings encourage others to be charitable and to strive to be peacemakers in their daily interactions with others.

Following his invitation, members in the Europe Area have been diligent in committing to apply President Nelson’s message in many aspects of their lives.

Oliver Bassler, a member from Weinfelden, Switzerland, recounted the time he decided to be a peacemaker while helping a friend. He said: “I have a colleague who has started his own business. However, this business of his is not doing very well at the moment, which was to be expected. Instead of criticizing him and calling him a know-it-all, I urged him to pray for his professional success and to include Jesus Christ in his work. He took this advice to heart and things have been going better for him ever since.”

President Nelson’s message, centered on Jesus Christ, focuses not only on how to become peacemakers in our lives, but also on how we can draw strength from Christ’s example when times are difficult.

“Since General Conference, my desire to follow the Prophet Nelson’s call to be peacemakers has been overwhelming. Sometimes I succeed and sometimes I don’t. At times like this, I am grateful for the gift of repentance and the opportunity to be able to try and try again. At that point I’m happy with the small successes when I manage to calm the situation at work or at home. My source of strength is Jesus Christ, my friend,” said Marcela Pálková from Uherské Hradiště, Czech Republic.

Twice a year, messages like this, shared by Church leaders, are a source of peace, hope, and guidance in our confusing and unstable world. All are invited to attend to seek guidance, answers to personal questions, or comfort during trials by listening to the words of a living prophet and other Church leaders.

How to participate

General Conference consists of five sessions broadcast around the world. Details on broadcast times can be found online.

All sessions will be broadcast live in more than 70 languages ​​on: broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Sessions will also be available in Evangelical Libraryon the Latter-day Saint Channel, and via radio, television, satellite and other digital channels.

You can watch the conference online or read the speeches at any time at churchofjesuschrist.org.

For more information about attending general conference, visit https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/5-ways-to-watch-general-conference-live.

