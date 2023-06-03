Novak Djokovic and Juan Pablo Variljas on Sunday around noon | Sport

The best tennis player of all time, Novak Djokovic, is playing for a place in the top eight on Sunday.

Source: FoNet/AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Novak Djokovic found out late last night which rival he will fight against for the quarterfinals of Roland Garros, and today the organizers of the second Grand Slam of the season announced in which time that match will be played. Until the first three matches, we constantly watched Novak in different time slots – he started around noon, played late in the evening, then in the afternoon time slot, and tomorrow his match will be the second on the central court.

Peruvian tennis player Huan Pablo Varijas and the best player of all time enter the field of the Filip Šatrije stadium as soon as it ends match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Elise Mertens. The two will be on the field already at 11:00, which means that Novak could start the match leading to the Roland Garros quarterfinals a little after noon.

After Djokovic and Variljas, they will play on the same court Alcaraz and Muzetiand then Sloan Stevens and Arina Sabalenka, in a match that already promises a spectacle because both tennis players hit very hard. However, those matches will interest us much less than the one in which Novak Djokovic continues his journey to the 23rd Grand Slam title.

It won’t be easy because the Peruvian has nothing to lose, and the 94th tennis player in the world is in the tournament in Paris has already shown power! In the third round, he knocked out Hubert Hurkač, and it is interesting that he played five sets in all three rounds. That obviously did not affect him, and we will see if he is rested enough to make Novak suffer as well.