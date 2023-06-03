Novak Djokovic at the match PSŽ and Lionel Messi farewell | Sports

Novak Djokovic was a special guest of the French champion between his duties at Roland Garros.

Source: Profimedia

Novak Djokovic used the free evening at Roland Garros to visit the Paris stadium “Park of the Princes” and to greet the Paris Saint-Germain football players live on the field in the match against Clermont. And among them is Lionel Messi last time!

Novak together with his son Stefan enjoyed in the box of the famous stadium, and the former president of France Emmanuel Sarkozy was sitting next to him. Together, they watched PSG’s last match in the season in which he won the title, and before ascending to his position, Djokovic was on the field and greeted the aces of the home team, Sergio Ramos, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Ashraf Hakimi, as well as Marco Verratti, who is already known as Nolet’s fan.

In the presence of the Serbian tennis player, PSŽ again played far from their expectations and although they took a 2:0 lead in 21 minutes with goals from Ramos and Mbappe, the guests managed to turn the score around and take the lead with half an hour to go, 3:2. Nevertheless, Djokovic had a relaxing evening, although he was inevitably thinking about his Sunday match at the “Filip Shatrije” stadium, in which he will fight for the quarterfinals against the Peruvian Juan Pablo Variljas. A player who many have not heard of eliminated the Belgian David Gofan in the first three rounds, and then Hubert Hurkač and Nola will certainly be more prepared and cautious than the players of Paris Saint-Germain against Clermont.