Novak Djokovic conference on nutrition and diet | Sport

After the match with Wawrinka, Novak Djokovic talked about various topics such as nutrition, diet…

Novak Djokovic made it to the fourth round of Wimbledon. He managed to beat the clock and the audience and Steno Wawrinka and finish the job on Friday, i.e. not delaying the continuation of the match for Saturday (6:3, 6:1, 7:6). It could have come to that as the Swiss player was close to winning the third set.

Novak is also aware of this, as he finished the match at 10:47 p.m. local time, and at 11 p.m. the supervisors would stop everything and the duel would be postponed to the next day. “I enjoyed the first two sets, after that it was dramatic, my level decreased, his level increased, the audience got involved. I felt the clock ticking. We both knew that we could win a maximum of three sets and that was the only way it could end on Friday. It worked really well in those two sets, but he’s a Grand Slam champion, he’s been through situations like this, I knew he wouldn’t give up. He changed during the break between the second and third sets, he came back as the second player, it was fair that it ended in a tie-break,” Djokovic said at the press conference.

The reporter noted that players like Andy Roddick and Mardy Fish had become leaner and more elastic and asked him if he had gained weight. “I can hardly be thinner than I was a few years ago or am now. I went through various phases, I was really thin at one point, I had a problem with my stomach. I feel great, I’m at the optimal weight, although all that has to be combined with dynamism, strength, flexibility. Tennis is a complex sport, there must be a balance. I’ve been working on that flexibility since I was little, they told me that it’s important to make my career last longer. Before coming to the field, I train, I am dedicated to it, it helps me to play even now and to prevent some injuries. Fortunately for me, I only had one major injury, when I struggled with my elbow. There were some others, but for the most part I was healthy.”



During the work with the Serbian ace, Marijan Vajda asked to include some other things in the diet. “I wouldn’t like to talk about diet now, it’s not the moment. Vajda was my tennis coach, not a nutritionist. He was trying to figure out what would help me in one way or another. We talked a lot, I went my own way, I’m still working on it, because our bodies are constantly changing, I have to be ready to adapt to it all. There’s a lot of detail.”

Novak is praised by his opponents, Pedro Kačin said after the match in the first round “that for him it was the best two hours of tennis in his life”. “I saw what he said, he said something similar to me online, many people mean such things to me. Especially when they come from rivals, colleagues, some people with whom you share life on the field. I also heard what he said about the PTPA and it was the best thing I could hear. Apart from the players, I’m not interested in what anyone has to say, because they know what we’re trying to do for them,” Djokovic concluded.

