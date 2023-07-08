PSG throws the house out the window

Festival of movements in Paris. With the arrival of Luis Enrique in command of the project and the confirmed departures of Leo Messi y Sergio Ramoshe PSG prepares a revolution in which there could be up to ten more incorporations to conquer once and for all the Champions League.

More information (Car)

He PSG The first three signings of the 23/24 course have already been made official in just 24 hours: Milan Skriniar and Marco Asensiowho arrive free from Inter Milan and Real Madrid, respectively, and Manuel Ugarte, which he signs in exchange for 60 million euros, the value of the clause he had at Sporting Lisbon. As they point out from France, they would already have three more footballers closed: Dear Ndour (Benfica), who will sign as a free agent. he will sign in exchange for 60 million euros, the value of the clause he has at Sporting Lisbon, Kang In Leefor which They will pay an amount close to 22 ‘kilos’, the figure that Real Mallorca demands, and Lucas Hernandezfor him They will pay 45 million to Bayern Munich.

Milan Skriniar, presented as a PSG player until 2028

| @PSG_Inside

The next could be Xavi Simonswho has signed a great season in the PSV. He PSG He has decided to exercise the 6 million euro repurchase option he had on him, but the final decision is in the footballer’s own hands.

As for the bench, the ‘dance’ on the Princes Park he them temrminado. Luis Enriquethe new coach of the Parisian team until 2025, takes over from Christophe Galtier. And of course, the PSG He wants a lot more to give the Asturian a ‘Champions team’.

Luis Enrique, new coach of PSG

| PSG

As ‘Foot Mercato’ points out, the Parisians would be in advanced talks with the ‘pearl’ of Celta de Vigo, Gabri Veigawhose termination clause It amounts to 40 million of euros. Luis Enrique would have given the go-ahead for Luis Campos to get down to work a few days ago.

According to ‘Le Parisien’, after Ilkay Gündogan’s decision to go to Barça and Marcus Thuram’s to Inter Milan, the Al-Khelaifi they would have set their eyes on the Premier. The first name that sounds with force is that of Bernardo Silva. The 28-year-old Portuguese would be liked by Luis Enrique, and would fit the offensive profile you are looking for. For the point of attack, they would be thinking of Harry Kane, striker for Tottenham Hotspur. As the French media points out, they would allocate 200 million euros to close both movements.

Bernardo Silva, with the Manchester City shirt

| AFP

Although the English striker is not PSG’s only option for the ‘9’. According to ‘La Gazzetta’, Aurelio De Laurentiis, president of the Naplesrejected an initial offer of 100 million euros for Victor Osimhen, one of the deadliest battering rams on the planet. Now, PSG’s counteroffer would be around 120 ‘kilos’.

Of course, in Paris they are realistic and they forecast the arrivals of the English or the Nigerian to be complicated, so they would have gone for it. Randal Colorforward of Eintracht Frankfurt. They consider him a versatile striker and his age and the condition of being international with France play in your favor. But it won’t come cheap. The Bavarian club asks for 80 million euros.

Kolo Muani, Eintracht Frankfurt striker, PSG target

| AFP

The option of Joao Felix, who does not have the best scenario at Atlético de Madrid. According to various media, Luis Enrique he would give the ‘OK’ upon his arrival and at the time he was already targeted by the Parisians.

To close the festival PSG in the market, the last name to sound has been that of Bradley Barcolarequest of Luis Enrique as pointed out from France. The Olympique de Lyon winger, only 20 years old, is not for sale. However, the French team would let him leave for around 40 or 50 million euros.

It seems that the strategy of the Parisian team is that of each year: sign left and right. They are not improving the core of the team, the great problem of the team in the Champions. In recent years it has become evident that the midfield of the PSG has not lived up to the requirement that sets Europa. It will be necessary to see if the arrival of Luis Enrique to the bench changes the ‘modus operandi’ of the Frenchmen and manages to build a winning project.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

