Novak Djokovic cries and sings the anthem God of Justice Sport

Novak Djokovic sang the national anthem with tears in his eyes. He was visibly moved, as were all his fans.

Source: Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic won Roland Garros defeating Kasper Rud in a memorable final, followed by a scene we never dreamed would happen. Nole, with a record 23rd Grand Slam trophy in his hands, stood in the middle of the field of the “Filip Shatrije” stadium and sang the hymn “God’s Justice”. Tears were also seen in the eyes of the Serbian ace twenty minutes after he wrote the history of tennis and world sports in general. He overtook his biggest rival, Rafael Nadal, and with the second Grand Slam cup this season, once again showed the whole world who is the best tennis player in history.

With Sunday’s triumph against Rudo, Djokovic won Roland Garros for the third time. He has the same number of trophies from the US Open, while he was the champion of the Australian Open a record 10 times, and seven times at Wimbledon. All of this puts him firmly at the top of the “all-time list” of Grand Slam champions, with 23 cups and ahead of Rafael Nadal, who has 22. The Spaniard spoke immediately after the final and Novak’s writing of history and congratulated the Serb on his enormous success.

Goran Ivanišević, Novak’s coach with whom he officially became the greatest of all time, he had to go right after the match from the box, and at the press conference he explained zas soon as he “disappeared” from his place. Meanwhile, Novak held emotional speech in the center of the field and also expressed his gratitude to the aces who came to watch the match live – footballers Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe, Zlatan Ibrahimović, who spoke in Serbian… It was a day that Novak will never forget, and neither will his fans.