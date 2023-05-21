Novak Djokovic dropped to third place on the ATP list | Sport

Carlos Alkaraz will be at the top, Danil Medvedev will be second, and the Serbian tennis player will occupy only the third position.

The best Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic will occupy the third position on the ATP list from Monday! The young Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz overtook Novak just by appearing in Rome, and by shockingly winning the title and gaining another 1,000 points, the Russian tennis player Danil Medvedev managed to do the same!

In the final of the Masters in Rome, the Russian defeated Holger Rune (7:5, 7:5) and thus reached the biggest title on clay in his career. Although this is his least favorite surface during the whole tournament he was very good and for that he will be rewarded with the second position on the list.

Fortunately for Novak, this will not affect the seeding order in Paris. Even earlier, it was determined that Djokovic will be the second seed in the tournament, right behind Carlos Alcaraz, who is expected to improve the impression he leaves in the current season and get closer to the Grand Slam trophy. On the other hand, Djokovic also has the ambition to win Paris, especially since it became clear that Rafael Nadal will not participate.

The Spanish tennis player is tied for first place with Djokovic in the number of Grand Slams, but he will not play at his favorite due to injury. This gives Novak the opportunity to reach the 23rd title, but also to an unusual achievement – he would have at least three cups in each of the four biggest tournaments!

