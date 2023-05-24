Novak Djokovic is hated the most out of all tennis players Sports

Novak Djokovic is the most hated tennis player in the world, and now it has been scientifically proven.

Source: Profimedia

before Roland Garros the french tennis federation did a big research on the topic of insults and negative comments towards tennis players on the internet and they found out what we already know. He is met with by far the most insults and ugly comments Novak Djokovic!

Lately, more and more tennis players are going public with the messages they receive on social networks, so we have seen terrible insults to Olga Danilovićas well as the threats of a fan from Serbia for Romanian tennis player Andreu Prisakariju.

The number of times tennis players and tennis players were mentioned in a negative light on the Internet was measured, and this included negative comments and insults on the sportsmen’s posts on social networks in the last 16 months. When it comes to tennis players, the most negative tweets were about Novak Djokovic. even 15 percent of all mentions of Serbs were negative! Also, on the posts where he is mentioned on Facebook, as many as 11 percent of the reactions are “angry”! The Serb is judged on the Internet as “selfish” and many want him to “not win any more Grand Slams. The only one who is close to the Serb in terms of the number of negative comments is the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas who was mentioned negatively in 15 percent of cases, but he does a little better on Facebook.

As for women, Arina Sabalenka is the most hated with 15 percent of tweets calling her names, insulting her or mentioning her in a negative context., and five percent of the reactions to posts about her on social networks were accompanied by the reaction “angry”. With 10 percent of negative comments, Eleba Ribakina is in second place, and that position is also shared by Karolina Garcia, while Iga Svyontek was mentioned in a negative context seven percent of the time.