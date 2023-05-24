Home » These fitness and leisure stocks have upside now, according to an analyst
These fitness and leisure stocks have upside now, according to an analyst

These fitness and leisure stocks have upside now, according to an analyst

Bank of America

30-year-old Alex Perry has worked his way up to become one of Bank of America’s top analysts.

He tells Business Insider that fitness companies can expect a strong recovery in business this year.

Perry also says the changing entertainment landscape will benefit publicly traded company Topgolf Callaway.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

The outbreak of the pandemic was a brutal turning point for most companies in the sports and leisure industry. People felt unsafe when they were together – especially in a small space, like in a gym. It would be understandable, therefore, if investors haven’t given the fitness sector more thought since then, even as pandemic-related mask regulations and restrictions have taken a back seat.

See also  China: service SMEs and manufacturing SMEs in contraction, slap in the face from a new wave of Covid and Zero Covid policy

