These fitness and leisure stocks have upside now, according to an analyst

Bank of America

30-year-old Alex Perry has worked his way up to become one of Bank of America’s top analysts. He tells Business Insider that fitness companies can expect a strong recovery in business this year. Perry also says the changing entertainment landscape will benefit publicly traded company Topgolf Callaway.

The outbreak of the pandemic was a brutal turning point for most companies in the sports and leisure industry. People felt unsafe when they were together – especially in a small space, like in a gym. It would be understandable, therefore, if investors haven’t given the fitness sector more thought since then, even as pandemic-related mask regulations and restrictions have taken a back seat.