Novak Djokovic is preparing in Žabljak | Sports

Novak Djokovic is spending time in Zabljak before the US Open.

Source: MONDO

Novak Djokovic is preparing for the US Open in Zabljak. MONDO got photos of the town below Durmitor where the Serbian ace went to rest and “recharge his batteries” for what awaits him in the coming period. As expected, everyone quickly recognized him and rushed to the field to get a photo and autographs from him.

The Serbian ace came out to meet everyone, he was smiling, he played football with the little ones, then he did his training and ran around the field. “I was delighted when I saw him, I couldn’t believe that he came here. He took pictures with everyone, he also played football, he gave autogames. I still can’t believe that Nole was there“, Jana (14) recounts for MONDO the details of her meeting with him.

Unlike her, Nikola was not so lucky, he was not told that Novak had come. “Nobody told me, I can’t believe that I wasn’t there. I hope he will come there again“, Nikola (15) tells us, who hopes that he too will have the opportunity to meet the best tennis player of all time. Take a look at how it all looked:



See description

MONDO REVEALS – HERE IS ĐOKOVIĆ: Novak appeared and delighted the little ones (PHOTO)

Hide description

Source: MONDONo. image: 5 1 / 5 Source: MONDONo. image: 5 2 / 5 Source: MONDONo. image: 5 3 / 5 AD Source: MONDONo. image: 5 4 / 5 Source: MONDONo. picture: 5 5 / 5

What is Novak’s plan? He went to Montenegro and is clearly enjoying and relaxing there before the season continues. He missed the opportunity to win the 24th Grand Slam trophy at Wimbledon, but he will soon have another chance. The last Grand Slam of the season is being played in New York and Djokovic will try there to add another trophy to his display case…