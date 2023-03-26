Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic will play at the Masters in Monte Carlo.

Source: Profimedia

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic missed the Masters in Indian Wells and Miami because he could not enter the US territory, and now he is officially returning to the field. It was speculated in the previous days that Djokovic’s return tournament would be the next Masters in Monte Carlo, and now the organizers of the Masters in Principality have confirmed that the name of the Serbian tennis player will be in the draw, which is expected in early April.

Officially, the tournament is played from April 8 to 16, and Djokovic will “chase” his third title at itthe last time was in 2015, so it cannot be said that this is one of his more successful masters.

In total, Novak Djokovic has played 15 times and has a record of 35 wins and 13 losses. He lost the finals in 2009 and 2012, and finally won the cup in 2013 in the final against Rafael Nadal, otherwise the most successful player in the history of this tournament on the Cote d’Azur. “Bull from Majorca” even won Monte Carlo for the 11th time, the last time in 2018.

Interestingly, both will play in the tournament, which will be an opportunity to witness the 60th match between the two tennis players. The last time they were together was at the Australian Open, however, Nadal unexpectedly dropped out before a potential duel in the quarterfinals, and considering that he “fell” in the ATP list and dropped out of the top ten, there is a chance that they will be in the same part of the draw and meet. two or three rounds before the final, which did not happen often in the Principality.