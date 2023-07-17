Home » Novak Djokovic press conference after defeat in Wimbledon final | Sport
Novak Djokovic press conference after defeat in Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic press conference after defeat in Wimbledon final | Sport

21:19

The conference is over

Novak Djokovic finished his address to the media after the Wimbledon final.

21:13

Great words about Alcaraz

“He is the best tennis player in the world, number one. People say he has the best of three worlds – Roger, Rafa and me. I agree with that. I have never played with such a tennis player,” he said about his rival.

21:11

What broke it?

“During the tie-break in the second set, my backhand betrayed me. He did play deep, but I couldn’t miss that shot. When the next point came, I missed from the middle of the court. After that I wasn’t all myself for a while and then came that break point… The regret remains, I had my chances, but I have to congratulate him on his great defense and passing shots. I hope we play at the US Open, that would be great for tennis,” Djokovic added.

21:09

Why did he break the racket?

“I was frustrated, I had some tough points, and he played great and broke my serve,” Novak said when asked why he broke his racket in the fifth set.

21:07

Novak is speaking

“I’ve had some epic finals where I’ve been close to losing, so I think this brings me to zero. It’s amazing what Alcaraz was able to do at the end of the match,” Novak said at the start of the conference.

