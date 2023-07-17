Tomato sauce is bad, watch the labels: which brand not to buy

Can tomato sauce be bad for you? Here’s what to pay attention to in order not to make a mistake in the purchase

The tomato sauceas well as the pastait’s a must have impossible not to find in the home pantries of Italians. A food protagonist of the shopping of millions of families. The reason? It’s cheap, easy to keep and versatile to use for any recipe: from first courses to second courses, passing through savory desserts. But not only. In addition to the “convenience”, the tomato sauce it’s good for our health: it has many antioxidants useful for counteracting the oxidative stress that makes our body age; it is rich in vitamins C and E which enhance the antioxidant power of the food and contains lycopene, a substance with multiple anticancer properties. Having said that, can tomato sauce therefore be bad for you? As with any food, when you proceed with the purchase, it is good to pay attention to the quality of the ingredients that make it up.

