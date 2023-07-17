Home » Tomato sauce is bad, watch the labels: which brand not to buy
Business

Tomato sauce is bad, watch the labels: which brand not to buy

by admin
Tomato sauce is bad, watch the labels: which brand not to buy

Can tomato sauce be bad for you? Here’s what to pay attention to in order not to make a mistake in the purchase

The tomato sauceas well as the pastait’s a must have impossible not to find in the home pantries of Italians. A food protagonist of the shopping of millions of families. The reason? It’s cheap, easy to keep and versatile to use for any recipe: from first courses to second courses, passing through savory desserts. But not only. In addition to the “convenience”, the tomato sauce it’s good for our health: it has many antioxidants useful for counteracting the oxidative stress that makes our body age; it is rich in vitamins C and E which enhance the antioxidant power of the food and contains lycopene, a substance with multiple anticancer properties. Having said that, can tomato sauce therefore be bad for you? As with any food, when you proceed with the purchase, it is good to pay attention to the quality of the ingredients that make it up.

READ ALSO: Tons of blue crabs in Emilia Romagna: from damage to gain. The turning point

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Every afternoon | Hong Kong Chief Executive Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor: Hong Kong can provide reliable and diversified financing services for mainland enterprises; Dongguan has added a new case of entering Fuyang from Dubai. Details will be notified! | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Latest News Updates: July 13-16, 2023

Death, philosophy and irony: here is ‘A levella,...

Inner Mongolia Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau Implements...

Stadler whips rail traffic around Mount Vesuvius into...

Death in Venice on a day of celebration...

Reservations become essential for French natural sites

The Popularity and Shortage of Large-Denomination Certificates of...

Oncologist arrested in Bari, the defense: “What bribes?...

Worldwide unique center of excellence for airships on...

From Books to All: The Evolution of Amazon’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy