Novak Djokovic press conference after placing in the fourth round of Roland Garros | Sport

19:45 THE CONFERENCE IS OVER The press conference is over.

19:40 OLGA, LET’S GO! “I follow Olga, of course, I always support her, as was the case all the years ago, both in a friendly and mentoring way, no matter how she turns. We play on different days, I didn’t see her when the tournament started. She didn’t lose a set in the first two rounds, I’m very happy dear, I believe in her a lot, I notice that she has also started to believe in herself. I personally told her and the people around her that she has great potential. She has the predispositions, both physical and toy, to go far. She has a strong character like her father , we know very well what kind of career he had. That champion gene is in her, now it’s just a matter of building things gradually, of putting the pieces together in a big mosaic, of bringing in good and quality people and of creating a formula for success. The results will come, yes take care of your body, your game will improve as you gain experience on the big stage, you will have a tough task against Zaber, I believe in her, I listened to her statements, I like how she resonates, I wish her the best of luck, go ahead Olga.

19:37 “SLOW WITH JOKIĆ” Take it easy with Jokić, first jump and then say hop, we are playing for four wins” Excitement is growing, we also have a Serb in Miami, we must not forget Joivć, we want a ring for Jokić. They look dominant, and he and the team do not want to lose their concentration and commitment to what they should do. I like to quote Kobe, he was leading 2:0 and when he was asked if he was happy, why should I be happy, let’s move on. I understand that mentality, you must not allow yourself to lose concentration and composure, every every day is a new day, a new task, you look at what’s next, what’s the next challenge and step by step, the advantage of team sports is a team of people who protect you from everything, now with social networks and the phone it’s hard to block that. I support that with tav, while if the job doesn’t get done, I hope it ends triumphantly for both of us.” See also From Isola delle Femmine the Santamarea to the final of Musicultura

19:35 SLAG IS NOT MY FAVORITE, BUT… “When you win matches like this, you’re glad that you went through this kind of challenge, an incentive to move on. I’ve won those matches before. You break the ice mentally, then in the second week you get into a bigger groove, I hope that will be the case and that this was that critical match. I’m not really sure, the opponents will be more and more difficult, it will be hard, I have to be ready to fight. Clay is a specific surface, you know very well that it’s not my favorite, but I had good results here.”

19:33 I JUST THOUGHT OF THE CHILDREN “My memory doesn’t serve me the best, I can only remember what happened today, I didn’t have thoughts that weren’t related to tennis. Actually, I did, today my children are coming, I thought of them when I was having a hard time, I was physically exhausted and sluggish. In those moments, they were in my mind, they appeared to me. I’m landing from Belgrade, they’ll be there in a few days, I got a boost.”

19:31 WHEN SOMEONE SHOWS DISRESPECT… “When the line is drawn, I am satisfied, the priority now is to recover, to be as fresh as possible. As for the relationship with the audience, it is up and down, sometimes good, sometimes not, I am aware that people like the player who is not the favorite to win , that they want to watch drama, a longer match, support the opponent. That’s fine. What I have something against is disrespect. When they whistle out of the blue for everyone, miss a shot, whistle, make a double, whistle, I don’t know what’s wrong with some people most of the crowd is not like that, they come to enjoy and support the players, I have nothing against that, I would like most people to be on my side, when someone crosses the line of respect, when they provoke and provoke, I am known as someone who reacts to injustice . I don’t understand what’s the reason for that. It’s something you have to accept, because it’s part of the job. Someone paid the ticket, I’m grateful that there are a lot of people, individuals somehow stand out with those reactions.” See also Ukraine - Russia: today's war news 18 November. Moscow relaunches: "We will not give up the annexed territories".

19:29 I CAME OUT OF THE ABYSS “In most of the match, I was struggling and surviving, especially in the first set, I was weak, I wasn’t good physically. He served for the second set, I got out of the abyss. You saw that two sets lasted three sets. I didn’t think that will be this exhausting. I congratulate him on his fight, he deserved at least one set. On the other hand, it’s tennis, you play until the last ball. I somehow managed to break through, keep my concentration and play my best tennis when it matters most.”

19:28 GIFTS Novak received gifts from the Serbian media, dates, bananas and water, which he said his team failed to bring him. A joke and a smile, Djokovic was delighted and started laughing. Then he ate a banana.

19:25 PUBLISH IT “There are oscillations during my career. They supported me a lot when I was losing in the finals or before reaching the finals. I still have support, even now, most come to enjoy tennis or to be with one or another player. You have those who come to they shout at me and behave like that, I don’t understand it. It’s their right, they paid the ticket. Mostly I’ll be silent, but sometimes I have to react. If someone shows disrespect, a response must be shown.”

19:24 I WANT TITLES! “I have motivation, especially for the Slams, I’ve said it many times, I’m trying to be ready, motivated, to prepare as best I can for the Slams, I want to be the best there. I want a new title, I’ve succeeded in that already, now the circumstances are different , but winning a slam at this stage of my career is huge. I am capable and have the quality and level of tennis to challenge the best. I am grateful, I don’t know how long it will last. I don’t have the end written in my head, as long as I have something that drives me to I have goals, I want to win titles, it’s more challenging than when I was younger. That’s why it’s important for an athlete to have his goals, both short-term and long-term, when you make a plan and a strategy, then it’s easier. I want to have clarity, what I want, where to I give everything. Roland Garros is one of four.” See also Tijana Ajfon defends and does not condemn Maja Marinković Entertainment

19:21 I AM IRONMAN They asked Novak about the magnet he wears on his chest. “I want to be an Ironman of tennis”

19:21 “COULD IT BE BETTER?” “I know I can play better, the team constantly reminds me to look forward, to be optimistic. It’s normal that during the tournament, regardless of experience and everything, to have doubts, it’s important to understand what your strength is. I’m happy where I am right now. Can it get better? Yes, for sure. I didn’t lose a set, I played tiebreaks. It’s important to keep going. I’ve been in this situation many times. You can expect more and more difficult matches, if that doesn’t happen, great, but I have to be ready.”

19:19 MY BODY REACTS DIFFERENTLY NOW “We don’t have time to list all the little injuries I have. I continued to play, these are things you have to accept as a professional tennis player. Sometimes you need the help of a physiotherapist, sometimes pills, sometimes the help of angels and God. The reality for me is that the body responds to different way than a few years ago, I have to accept it and adapt.”

19:17 “IT WAS VERY HARD” “It was very difficult, for many reasons, three hours for two sets, I don’t remember when it was like that maybe against Rafa. It would have been five hours if I had lost a set. Challenging conditions for both of them. A game of cat and mouse in every point. We ran a lot, he used a lot of drop shots. Maybe it would have been more deserved if it had been at least four sets. We both had chances. I’m happy to finish the match in three sets.

19:17 WELCOME WELCOME TO THE MEDIA CONFERENCE, FOLLOW mondo LIVE.

Novak Djokovic at a press conference

Defeated Fokina

He also talked about Jokić, his children…

load more +

