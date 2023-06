After three weeks, in the presence of the Army Aviation Commander, Division General Andrea Di Stasio, the “Scuola Tiri AVES II/2023” and the exercise “CAEX I-2023” (Complex Aviation Exercise). Organized and conducted by the AVES command and the “Friuli” aircraft brigade, the activities saw all the units of the Specialty engaged in a complex, multi-arms and inter-force training event, within the framework of interoperability and specialization.