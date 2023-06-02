This year, my country’s express delivery business volume has reached 50 billion pieces with an average monthly growth of “tens of billions” – Teller Report Teller Report

The reporter learned from the State Post Bureau: As of May 31, my country’s express delivery business volume has reached 50 billion pieces this year, 155 days earlier than 50 billion pieces in 2019, and 27 days earlier than 2022; 78.3 cases, 1.6 cases/person more than the previous year.

From breaking 10 billion pieces in 39 days to breaking 50 billion pieces in 5 months, the express business volume has achieved an average monthly “ten billion level” growth, demonstrating the strong growth and development resilience of my country’s postal express industry, reflecting the accelerated demand of my country’s consumer market release, and the economic development is full of vitality.

Since the beginning of this year, the postal express industry has played a better role in ensuring smooth flow in terms of opening up production and marketing channels, connecting both ends of supply and demand, connecting online and offline, and smoothing internal and external circulation.

At present, major brand delivery companies are vigorously improving the level of digital operation, optimizing the transfer and delivery process, actively deploying resources such as manpower, vehicles, and aviation capacity, and accelerating the use of fully automatic sorting, unmanned warehouses, unmanned vehicles, drones and other equipment and technology to enhance the overall production and service support capabilities.

