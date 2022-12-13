Did you receive the courier you bought?The backlog of express delivery in many places in Beijing has doubled and it is still difficult to recruit

Has the courier you bought arrived? Judging from the comments of many netizens, the express delivery is indeed relatively slow.

Recently, some netizens said that there is a backlog of express delivery in Beijing. Sino-Singapore Jingwei visited many express delivery points in Beijing and found that the backlog is relatively common. The head of a Jingdong website in Mentougou District said that there is a shortage of people recently, and many couriers are unable to deliver.

The sorter at the outlet said: “We are all temporary workers. We usually earn 200 yuan a day, but now we pay 400 yuan a day to take care of meals. There are few people who are willing to do it.”

Before, some netizens said that the courier they bought in November had not yet received the goods, and some netizens even said that because the courier was delayed, they had no clothes to wear in winter.

With the vigorous promotion of the postal management department and continuous tracking and scheduling, problems such as poor trunk lines and terminal blockages in many places have been solved one after another. I believe that netizens will be able to receive their express delivery soon.