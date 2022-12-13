The price of iPhone 15 Ultra starts at 10,000 yuan: replace it with USB-C and the most expensive titanium shell

According to multiple reports, next year Apple will carry out drastic rectification of its mobile phone product line. Today’s Pro version will no longer be the highest-end version, but will launch a brand new product-iPhone 15 Ultra.

According to the latest news from LeaksApplePro, the iPhone 15 Ultra model will start with 256GB of storage, and other configurations will also be fully upgraded.The starting price could be as high as $1,299, which is $200 more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Combined with various reasons such as the exchange rate, the final starting price of this model in China may reach 10,000 yuan.

Of course, as the most expensive official iPhone product in history, this new phone will also bring unprecedented major upgrades.

First of all, it can be identified at a glance on the shell. From the perspective of the Apple Watch product line, Apple’s positioning of the Ultra is the ultimate outdoor device, which can adapt to harsher external environments, such as stronger waterproof and dustproof grades, stronger battery life, and so on.

The titanium casing was introduced on the Apple Watch Ultra before, and the iPhone 15 Ultra will also use a casing made of this material.

The biggest advantage of the titanium material is that it combines lightness and firmness. The weight is only slightly heavier than the aluminum alloy material on the iPhone 14, but the strength is very high. It is stronger than the stainless steel material of the iPhone 14 Pro. Perfect choice.

In terms of internal configuration, the upgrade of the A17 chip is undoubted, and the Pro version may not be able to be on par with it in terms of performance.

In terms of imaging, a periscope telephoto lens will also be introduced for the first time.Combined with the 48-megapixel main camera upgraded this year, the overall specifications have finally caught up with the Android high-end flagship, and the periscope telephoto is also very practical outdoors.

One of the most concerned configurations is the interface, and the Lightning interface will come to an end completely.The iPhone 15 series will all use USB-C, and the Ultra version will naturally not be missed.