Novak Djokovic Wimbledon schedule Dimitrov on the second court | Sport

Grigor Dimitrov’s match will continue on court number 2, not on Central, which helps Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic found out on Saturday afternoon that his round of 16 match against Hubert Hurkač (Poland) will be third on the Central Court. Not long after that, he had to think again about the schedule and hope that the Wimbledon organizers would not cause him a problem with the duel. Grigora Dimitrova (Bulgaria) i Francis Tijafoa (SAD).

The match was interrupted due to rain at the moment when the Bulgarian had the advantage – 6:2, 6:3, 1:2. It was also the only duel that was moved to Sunday, so the Serb had to monitor the situation in order to avoid additional problems. Fortunately, the decision was made to play the match between the Bulgarian and American players on court number 2 immediately after the match between the two Czech women. Markete Vondrušov and Marije Bouzkova. There, the program starts at 12 o’clock Serbian time.

The organizers created big problems for the third round match between Novak and Wawrinka, as they moved the duel between Andy Murray (Great Britain) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) to the Central Court, since that duel was interrupted due to the restrictions that prevail there, so the Serbian ace had to he is also looking at the clock against the Swiss. He was afraid that the match could be postponed due to the rule that all matches must be completed by 11 pm local time, ie by midnight Serbian time. Djokovic will be rooting for the matches of today’s program, which starts at 2:30 p.m. our time, to be finished earlier. First they play Andrei Rublev (Russia) and Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan), then Every Švyontek (Poland) i Belinda Benčić (Switzerland).



