Novak Djokovic’s draw at Wimbledon 2023 was fixed, fans claim Sports

Novak Djokovic is the absolute favorite at Wimbledon, whoever he plays against, but the “easy draw” has become a platform to talk about the organizers’ involvement.

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic will start the fight for his eighth Wimbledon title, the 23rd Grand Slam in his career, against Pedro Kacin on Monday at 2:30 p.m. As soon as the draw appeared, bookies lowered the odds on Djokovic, who is the absolute favorite even though he is ranked second on the ATP list, and some fans on social networks went so far as to accuse the organizers of “fixing the pairs” for Nolet, reports “Sportskeeda”.

Is the draw easy or is Djokovic so dominant? If he passes Kachina, Novak will play in the second round against the better of the duel between Jordan Thompson and Brandon Nakashima, then in the third round he could face Stan Wawrinka or Tomas Etcheverry, which is certainly not a “walk”. Already in the round of 16 there are Museti and Hurkač, who play excellently on grass, and then in the quarterfinals Rubljov, Kyrgios, Ože-Alijasim or Bublik. In the semi-finals, he could potentially face Kasper Rud, Janik Siner or Taylor Fritz. It seems that it is not at all as naive as some fans wanted to present and accuse Djokovic of all this.



“They fixed the draw for Novak again” The shock of the fans’ accusations against Djokovic, paranoia over dominance at Wimbledon!

“It’s ridiculous, they gave the tournament to Djokovic and that’s fine… The only ones who have a chance against him are Alcaraz, Zverev and Siner”one fan wrote on Twitter, and others followed up with an ironic tone: “To be expected. I can imagine Wimbledon is happy to see a 36-year-old win the tournament five times in a row. How exciting.”. And that’s not all: “Djokovic has an easy draw, Alcaraz a death draw…”, “Every Grand Slam draw gets too easy a draw”, “Djokovic with an easy draw, again, every time he plays a Grand Slam. How does one get away with it more? How much money does he pump into ATP?”.

Those who are a little more knowledgeable probably know very well that Novak Djokovic has been “at war” with the ATP for years, since he was ousted from the head of the Players’ Council, as he did not agree with the ideas that the “tennis leaders” want in the coming seasons. Djokovic asked for more money for tennis players who are not in the top, and when this was not supported – he founded his union PTPA.

Also, Wimbledon was not famous for supporting Djokovic before the tournament, since the Serbian tennis player was not even on the promotional poster that is everywhere in the complex, so Roger Federer welcomed him as well.

Djokovic with the EASY draw AGAIN

It’s the same for him every GS!!

How tf does he get away with with such easy draws?!

How much $$$ is pumping into ATP’s pockets?? — Shantanu Verma (@shaan2500)June 30, 2023

this is getting very old…. EVERY. SINGLE. GRAND SLAM, DJOKOVIC GETS AN EASY DRAW – Tennis player 2023 (@Tenniste2023)June 30, 2023

As expected lol. I guess Wimbledon is happy to see the same 36 year old man win their tournament 5 times in a row. How *exciting* — G.W.J the Conqueror (@5mintillZeitnot)June 30, 2023

