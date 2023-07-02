Meloni: “Employment is growing in Italy. The Istat data? They encourage us to do better”

Meloni on employment: “Istat data are encouraging. We aim to do better”

It’s a Melons optimistic, the one who takes stock of the labor market in Italy on Facebook: “Istat data continue to certify the constant growth of employment, with the unemployment rate at its lowest since 2009.

Encouraging news that spurs us on to do even better, for an Italy that is once again growing, working, creating wealth and aiming high” writes the Prime Minister on Facebook. All while the Government is pushing energy, smart working and a short week.

