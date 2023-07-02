JULY can be a SURPRISING month, we tell you what can happen [Mappe] » ILMETEO.it

Weather: JULY can be a SURPRISING month, we tell you what can happen [Mappe]

Lots of news for the next month of JulyThe month of July that has just begun can be a surprising month in terms of weather. In short, from the African heat to thunderstorms, the summer we are experiencing is “crazy” and decidedly different from last year’s dry one when it almost never rained from May to September.

The causes are to be found in the great movements of the atmospheric figures which dominate the scene on the European chessboard and which condition the weather also in Italy. Well, for a good part of the first ten days of the new month, the infamous African anticyclone will most likely dictate the law, the vast area of ​​high pressure, which from within the Sahara Desert draws, to say the least, scorching air over a large part of the Mediterranean basin . Space therefore for a sunny and decidedly very hot period, especially from 6 July onwards, with temperatures widely above the climatic averages which could reach maximum peaks of around 40°C or more, especially in the South and on the two Major Islands.

However, as we can see from the map below, according to the latest updates it seems that a vast depression centered between the British Isles and Scandinavia (indicated with the letter “B”) could send cooler currents up to part of Italy, destabilizing not little weather conditions by mid-July. First African heat, then by mid-July possible storm perturbation The entry of these unstable drafts downhill from Northern Europe, in fact, could act as a trigger for the outbreak, sometimes sudden, of strong thunderstorms, also accompanied by hail. In short, the classic intense showers that often strike during the afternoon hours and that last a maximum of 1 or 2 hours, interrupting the scorching heat waves at least momentarily.

At the moment, the regions most at risk appear to be those of the North, however we do not exclude that the worsening could extend towards the Centre. Further to the margins are the South and the two Major Islands where the African anticyclone should be able to lay down the law still with lots of sun and temperatures well above the climatic averages with peaks of around 35°C or higher.

Subsequently, the anticyclone should be able to regain the lost space, spreading again over the Mediterranean basin.

We will however be able to return to this in our next updates, for now it is only a general trend that needs further confirmation.

