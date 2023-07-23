Novak Đoković sold an apartment in Tivat | Sport

Novak Djokovic enjoys luxury on the coast.

Source: Instagram/jelenadjokovicndf

Novak Djokovic sold real estate in Porto Montenegro in Tivat, Kurir announced. He bought an apartment in that elite neighborhood after his wedding with Jelena in 2014 in Montenegro, but in the meantime he began to appear there less and less. After all, just like his family members.

“Everyone living here now has real estate, it’s not some kind of prestige. It was there eight years ago, now it’s just an urban settlement, which started to bother Djokovic. He needs peace. I don’t remember the last time I saw him here. Even his brother doesn’t come, nor does his father Srđan and mother Dijana. They all went to Portonovi. He also has a yacht moored there, which I heard he bought after selling the previous one“, said one interlocutor “Crying”.

This year, Novak is spending his summer in a village near Kumbor with his wife and children Stefan and Tara, and with them is his brother Đorđe Đoković and his wife Saška. There are 15 million inhabitants in that settlement.

“That settlement also has apartments, houses and villas. Housing units, according to data that can be found on the Internet, range from 400,000 to 10 million euros, and there are also special ones whose price is 15 million euros.“, it is stated.

The Đokovićs had an apartment on the top floor of the Porto Montenegro complex, and everyone was accommodated there, but when a new luxury complex was built, Đoković and his family moved there.

“And he only stays there for a few days, in a private house. I don’t know if he rented it for a few years or if he bought it. I just know that he stays there when he’s on the coast,” explained the source of this newspaper.

Djokovic in the previous days seen on a yacht near Dubrovnikwhile resting from Wimbledon efforts, and before the start of preparations for going to America, where confirmation is still awaited if he will perform in a tournament before the US Open, which starts on August 28.



