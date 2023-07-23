Home » Novak Đoković sold an apartment in Tivat | Sport
World

Novak Đoković sold an apartment in Tivat | Sport

by admin
Novak Đoković sold an apartment in Tivat | Sport

Novak Djokovic enjoys luxury on the coast.

Source: Instagram/jelenadjokovicndf

Novak Djokovic sold real estate in Porto Montenegro in Tivat, Kurir announced. He bought an apartment in that elite neighborhood after his wedding with Jelena in 2014 in Montenegro, but in the meantime he began to appear there less and less. After all, just like his family members.

Everyone living here now has real estate, it’s not some kind of prestige. It was there eight years ago, now it’s just an urban settlement, which started to bother Djokovic. He needs peace. I don’t remember the last time I saw him here. Even his brother doesn’t come, nor does his father Srđan and mother Dijana. They all went to Portonovi. He also has a yacht moored there, which I heard he bought after selling the previous one“, said one interlocutor “Crying”.

This year, Novak is spending his summer in a village near Kumbor with his wife and children Stefan and Tara, and with them is his brother Đorđe Đoković and his wife Saška. There are 15 million inhabitants in that settlement.

That settlement also has apartments, houses and villas. Housing units, according to data that can be found on the Internet, range from 400,000 to 10 million euros, and there are also special ones whose price is 15 million euros.“, it is stated.

The Đokovićs had an apartment on the top floor of the Porto Montenegro complex, and everyone was accommodated there, but when a new luxury complex was built, Đoković and his family moved there.

See also  Going on a pilgrimage to Mecca this year is even more complicated

“And he only stays there for a few days, in a private house. I don’t know if he rented it for a few years or if he bought it. I just know that he stays there when he’s on the coast,” explained the source of this newspaper.

Djokovic in the previous days seen on a yacht near Dubrovnikwhile resting from Wimbledon efforts, and before the start of preparations for going to America, where confirmation is still awaited if he will perform in a tournament before the US Open, which starts on August 28.


See description

It started to bother Novak, all the Djokovics left here: Gave 15 MILLION euros to hide? (PHOTO)

Hide description

Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 4 / 6 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 5 / 6 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 6 / 6 AD

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

You may also like

Exit poll Spain: PP wins, Vox down, majority...

Qinwen Zheng vince i 34^ Palermo Ladies Open

Coquitlam Resident Strikes it Rich with $1 Million...

From joy to disillusion, post-baccalaureate in Africa ~...

Twitter, goodbye to the little bird. Elon Musk...

Novak Djokovic quit Toronto | Sport

Patras, a bridge collapses: two dead and voices...

In Catania there is no drinking water, an...

Removal of unexploded ordnance in Ukraine will take...

sergej milinković savic scored a goal on his...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy