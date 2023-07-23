Home » “Officially everything is fine, but there are still very small nothings, which are not”
Sports

“Officially everything is fine, but there are still very small nothings, which are not”

by admin
“Officially everything is fine, but there are still very small nothings, which are not”

“It’s going pretty well. » This sentence, Tony Estanguet, the president of the Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Cojop) of Paris 2024, repeated it several times, Tuesday July 18. It presented the progress of the preparation for the summer 2024 event and the challenges of the final year which, from Wednesday July 26, will lead to the opening ceremony of the Games.

Site works, budget, safety and transport systems… On each of these points “It’s going pretty well”, assures Mr. Estranguet. Even the searches, at the beginning of June, at the headquarters of the Cojop within the framework of investigations carried out by the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office and targeting two executives of the organization, do not change it.

The construction of the equipment – ​​voluntarily limited in number – which will accommodate the athletes and the competitions is on time. On the financial side, the Cojop “secured 80%” of its 4.38 billion euros in revenue, welcomed the Elysée, Wednesday July 19, during an Olympic and Paralympic council.

In terms of security, meetings have been linked for months and a protocol was signed at the end of May between the State, the city of Paris and the Cojop defining the responsibilities for the opening ceremony on the Seine, for which 500,000 to 600,000 people are expected. In the same way, mobilization was sounded on transport and a flow plan “day by day, site by site” has been established, according to Mr. Estanguet.

However, if the situation is far from being as catastrophic as in the song Everything is fine madam la marquisea certain name of “little nothings” – which are not – subsists.

See also  Napoli, Spalletti finds the national team: Osimhen in goal, Elmas and Anguissa shine

Points de tension

To stick to its budget, the Cojop must finalize partnerships with companies. However, the Court of Auditors, in a report submitted to Parliament, points to ” substantial uncertainties”evoking « 337,2 millions [qui] remain to be secured », out of a projected total of 1.22 billion. The challenge here is to conclude long months of discussions with the luxury group LVMH, for a contract estimated at 140 million. Which might not be too late.

The Cojop will also have to demonstrate that it keeps its expenses. which supposes “a strong constraint”in order to “to be able to ensure the final balance”, warns the Court of Auditors. However, this anticipates a possible additional cost on security with the mobilization of the operational reserves of the police, the gendarmerie, the army “to make up for the lack of private supply”.

You have 34.94% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.

You may also like

Milinkovic Savic immediately scored in the ‘first’ with...

Only four points separated Helcelet decathletes from winning...

Former Univisión Star Carlos Pavón Finds New Home...

Bol in Diamond League with European hurdles record

Swedish Open: Andrey Rublev beats Casper Ruud in...

where to see the debut of the blue...

Jonas Vingegaard wins his second Tour in a...

HighPoint.com 400 live updates: Kyle Larson takes Stage...

Ostrava started poorly again. I am very angry,...

Czech Mate: Checo Pérez Returns to the Podium...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy