Novak Djokovic was not satisfied with his game against Ivan Gahova in the second round of Monte Carlo.

Source: Profimedia

Novak Djokovic has overcome Ivan Gahova in the second round of the tournament in Monte Carlo more difficult than expected! After the tie-break in the first set, he routinely triumphed in the second and it was 7:6, 6:2.

After the match, Novak admitted that he didn’t have much preparation for this match and that he didn’t even hear about his rival until the match that was played now. However, he did not hide his satisfaction with passing on.

“Yes, we could probably say that I played ugly tennis today. I didn’t play my best in the first set. Because of the conditions and everything, there was little wind today, I’m glad that I started this tournament with a victory and I announced that it would be difficult, especially on clay where it is unpredictable how the ball will bounce. Especially for me since I haven’t played tennis at all for a long time. Today I had an opponent that I had not seen before today, so the preparation was not the best. I heard he’s playing well, he won the challenger last week… I was a little more nervous in the first set, but I raised my level in the second set and hopefully I’ll be better in the third round” Novak said after the match.

Now he has a day off, and then he will play the Italian in the third round! In the Italian duel of the second round, young Lorenzo Musetti and Luca Nardi will meet, and the winner of that match will go to the best in the world.