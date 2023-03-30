The National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska adopted the budget of the Regulatory Commission for Energy of Srpska for the year 2023 in the amount of 2.7 million KM.

Izvor: NSRS

The reports of the Securities Commission of the Republic of Srpska for the year 2021, on the work of the Ombudsman of the Republic of Srpska for that year, and the special report of the Ombudsperson for Children – The right of a child in a state of social need to be placed in an institution were adopted.

The Parliament of Srpska adopted the report on the work and operations of the Guarantee Fund of the Republic of Srpska for the year 2021, the report of the Main Service for Auditing the Public Sector of the Republic of Srpska on the financial audit of the Consolidated Annual Financial Report for the beneficiaries of the budget of the Republic of Srpska for 2021, and the annual audit report for 2022. year.

The report on the work of the Republic Commission for determining conflicts of interest in the authorities of the Republic of Srpska for the year 2021, the report on the work of the Appeals Commission for that year, and information on the obligations arising from the EU accession process for BiH and Republika Srpska, with proposed measures and activities realized last year.

The President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska, Nenad Stevandić, concluded the work of the second regular session of the Parliament of Srpska.

