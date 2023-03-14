10
LONDON. Beijing is very nervous about the new announcement “victims” on the supply of submarines a nuclear propulsion to Australia from the US and the UK, precisely in an anti-China key in the Indo-Pacific, where tension for Taiwan could soon rise. For this, China now accuses Western partners of violating the “nuclear non-proliferation treaty”. Accusations that betray all the unease of Beijing.
