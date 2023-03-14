Home Business UniCredit, the ISS proxy advisor rejects the maxi bonus to Orcel
«The 30% increase in the CEO’s salary and the new discount mechanism on the price of converting bonuses into shares could result in an excessive increase in remuneration”. With this motivation, the proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) advises institutional investors to vote against the salary increase of the CEO. of Unicredit, Andrea Orcel, proposed by the board of directors, on the occasion of the meeting of 31 March: an emolument would thus emerge for the former Ubs manager…

