Odessa, the city at the center of the Russian attacks: the report – Corriere TV

Lorenzo Cremonesi, correspondent in Ukraine / CorriereTv

Odessa is one of the places hardest hit by the Russians in recent days, especially in the area close to the port. The city had been more or less spared from the war, except in the first months of the conflict. Now it’s under fire after the attacks on the Kerch bridge by the Ukrainians and after the interruption of the agreements on wheat. The inhabitants have reopened their cellars to shelter from the explosions Angela shows us the damage to her home. Those who live near the port are more afraid. In the central street there are a little less people than usual, there are no tourists, but there is an air of normality.

July 23, 2023 – Updated July 23, 2023, 09:50 am

