The symbol of a new political alliance, which unites the Democratic Party with the Italian Socialist Party and Article One, was presented in Genoa for the upcoming municipal elections in the Ligurian capital.

I confidently see in this the possible beginning of the creation in Italy of a truly and strongly social democratic political force. Other adjectives could be used to identify this new party proposal: reformist, secular, progressive, popular-Catholic, environmentalist, pro-European.

The fact that this symbol was born in Genoa I don’t consider it accidental, quite the contrary. In 1892, the Italian Workers’ Party was founded in Genoa, in the hall of the Garibaldian Carabinieri association. Subsequently, in Reggio Emilia in 1893, its name was changed to the Socialist Party of Italian Workers, while at the Parma congress of 1895 it assumed the definitive name of the Italian Socialist Party. It is the oldest political party in the modern sense and the first organized formation of the left in Italy, as well as having also represented the prototype of the mass party. After the fall of fascism on July 25, 1943, many members of that party participated in the Resistance movement, being present in the National Liberation Committees, both central and local, and organizing their own partisan formations called the Matteotti Brigades.

In the twentieth century Genoa, perhaps because it is also a seaside city, a frontier city and a daily exchange and contagion with many people of different cultures, politically knew how to give life to many original and innovative political and administrative experiences. Except for a few brief parentheses, the center-left parties in the Ligurian capital were able to seize great victories, with the consent and strength of the workers of the industries and of the port present there.

In this sense, history gives us important signals, which can also translate into good prospects over time. And here I return to the new alliance which will make its debut in the municipal elections of Genoa next May. The Italian centre-left has been divided for decades, even with very different visions and strategies. But time has taught us, also and especially through extraordinary events, such as the fall of the Berlin wall, that certain divisions are useless, specious, anachronistic and harmful. The awareness has grown that seeking, building and safeguarding Freedom and Democracy is done more effectively having chosen, above all, the right part of the world to be with and to ally with: the so-called Western democracies.

Here the political challenge has become democratically between moderate parties and reformist parties, or between Conservatives and Labor, or again between Popular and Social Democrats. The new political geometry of modern democracies is and must be this in the future. Also for us electricians and Italian voters.

In this context, I consider the proposal that comes to us from Genoa to be intelligent, courageous, generous, farsighted and clear to the voters. Everyone took a step back to take many more forward together. Unity is strength, especially in politics. I hope that PD, PSI – PSE and Article One know how to bring a clear and credible proposal and ideas to the attention of the Genoese. Citizens are not asking for miracles, but for concreteness and reliability. We can and must restore people’s trust, get them to vote again, make them feel important. They are also the indispensable conditions for obtaining broad consensus. Economic, social and war crises can only be faced by uniting all peoples.

I see in this political design the birth of a true social democratic force in our country. Maybe it’s the first time this has happened. There may still be misunderstandings, but the track is the right one, the journey can be long and rewarding. All and all those who find themselves in the values ​​of Freedom, Equality, Work, Brotherhood, Merit, Rights, Peace and Environmental Protection must believe in it and must commit themselves. The historical moment requires the good will of all and all, without distinction. There must also be a pact between generations, our future well-being lies in respecting the expectations of every human being.

“… you weren’t made to live like brutes, but to follow virtue and knowledge…” – the Great Poet wrote to us. How timely is this message from him. Let’s make it ours, even in political practice.