“Oh no”, third preview of the new Iguana Death Cult album

“Oh no”, third preview of the new Iguana Death Cult album

Iguana Death Cult releases a new single and music video about falsehood in the networks and the mental health problems it generates. This is how he explains it Reekthe band’s leader: “It became a metaphor for how we polish our lives to near perfection on our social accounts, while mental health issues are becoming more the norm than the exception.”

The video clip was recorded in his hometown, Rotterdam, and shows distorted and psychedelic images, a nod to his previous visual works. In addition, he has special collaborations: “One night, I played the new record for my good friend Max. When it came on Oh No” and I heard myself sing already in the first verse, I knew: we have to put this guy in a gentleman’s costume. Max is a six-foot Viking, but also one of the sweetest guys I know. We had a lot of fun making this video even though it was too cold and we had to hide from the rain every ten minutes,” says Rick.

Iguana Death Cult also talks about the creative process of “Echo Palace”. guitarist and vocalist Tobias Opschoor He says that the first meetings were to improvise, but they ended with long talks about life. Ultimately, they decided to make the most of the meetings to develop a new palette of sounds.“Echo Palace” hones in on weird groupthink and pandemic paranoia.

The album was recorded at PAF Studio in Rotterdam and mixed at Studio 22 in Los Angeles. Legendary Dutch saxophonist Benjamin Herman also featured on the project, a big swing that takes Iguana Death Cult beyond the borders of garage rock.

