Olimpia Milano is Italian champion, Virtus Bologna ko. Relive the live – Corriere dello Sport

15
Olimpia Milano is Italian champion, Virtus Bologna ko. Relive the live Corriere dello SportFinale Serie A basketball 2022/2023 game-7: Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna for the decisive match. Direct Virgilio SportVIRTUS FALLS IN RACE 7, THE SCUDETTO GOES TO MILAN – BOLOGNABASKET | THE BASKETBALL PORTAL IN BOLOGNA AND THE PROVINCE Bologna BasketBologna is rampant, the title is played at the ilGiornale.it ForumSee full coverage on Google News
See also Fauci warns Americans not to take the virus lightly because the hospital may be overwhelmed-IT & Health