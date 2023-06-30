Home » Olivia Rodrigo announces her new album with “Vampire”
Olivia Rodrigo announces her new album with “Vampire”

by admin
olivia rodrigo will launch “GUTS”his second studio album on September 8th. He has made it known with the lead single “Vampire”, which you can already listen to.

awarded with three Grammy Awards, the very young Olivia Rodrigo is preparing to usher in a new era with the release of her new album “GUTS”. After the resounding success with “SOUR”, being his debut on the music scene, the road is more than prepared to anticipate an album that will be available on CD, cassette, vinyl and a limited edition pack. Rodrigo defines the project as “growing pains and try to find out who i am in this moment of my life. I feel like I grew up 10 years between 18 and 20, it was a very intense period of strangeness and change. I think all of that is just a natural part of growing up, and I hope the album reflects that.”

“Drivers License” catapulted her to success suddenly in January 2021, debuting at number 1 on the list Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first song in history to reach 80 million streams in seven days on Spotify. “Deja Vu” and “good 4 u” would follow with great repercussion. “SOUR”his first album, would garner a wealth of accolades by being named the album number 1 of 2021 by Rolling Stonebreaking the record for the most streamed album in a week by a female artist on Spotify.

However, the American Academy of Music I would put the icing on the cake by nominating it for seven categories in the 64th Grammy Awards, including the main four. Finally, Olivia won the awards for Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album y Best Pop Solo Performance. Likewise, despite his short career, he came to shoot the documentary “Olivia Rodrigo: Driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)” who would win the award Best Music Documentary at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Her first sold-out world tour took her to over 40 cities in North America and Europe.

“GUTS” will be out the first week of September but, as a preview, “Vampire” sees the light of day as the first single in which he demonstrates the maturity of his sound.

