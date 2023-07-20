Omaw Buame : Ode to the Baobabs ~ Mondoblog

Revered in several cultures and a symbol of the dry regions of tropical Africa, the baobab is a distinctive tree of the African continent, even honored as a national emblem in Senegal and Guinea. When Omaw Buame recalls his childhood in Mondoblog Audio, it is first the images of the baobabs that come to mind.

This poignant story evokes the author’s childhood memories, mixing the image of an old teacher with that of the majestic baobab trees that populated their youth. ” Our journeys were paths between fields of corn and cassava. There were huge baobab trees in the reserve that towered over the entire landscape. we loved them “recalls Omaw.

© Iwaria

Mondoblog audio – Omaw Buame on the baobabs

The alangbas and the offerings

The teacher, appearing calm and kind despite her wide-eyed eyes, awakens melancholic memories, while the baobabs symbolize joyful moments shared among school friends. Omaw describes the picking of baobab fruits (called “ alangbas », or « monkey breads in French), games with friends or offerings placed near trees. And not without irony: Cakes, palm oil, collas, blood and money; for us, pocket money supplements. The money was occasionally banknotes, then 100-franc, 50-franc, 10-franc pieces, then nothing. The crisis must have visited the gods. »

Disappearing children

But these warm memories give way to a dramatic event, disturbing the innocence of the children. “ All over town there were stories of children disappearing, bodies not being discovered regrets Omaw. If they first decided to defy the ban and visit the trees they loved so much, Omaw’s group of friends finally come to their senses when they see armed men near the trees.

Time passed, the city grew, swallowing up baobab trees and happy childhood memories, as well as friends who took different paths. Nostalgic for those bygone times, Omaw realizes that distance separated them after the tragedy that Marcellin experienced: “ I was absent at his parents’ funeral. Me, my friend, I didn’t point the tip of my nose. I went to see Marcellin later. I apologized. He looked at me and said he knew me and he didn’t blame me. I believed in the friend who said he knew how much I loved crowds. Far. »

Caroline Renaux

