on stage also Bocelli, Irama and Rkomi. VIDEO Reggionline – Telereggio – Latest news Reggio Emilia

June 20, 2023 Giulia Gualtieri

The number of artists on stage rises to 18. The evening will be presented live on RaiUno by Amadeus, Marcuzzi, Panariello and Fagnani. Costs covered by sponsors. All proceeds will be spent on cultural sites affected by landslides and floods throughout the region

REGGIO EMILIA – The large family of music stars that will take the stage of the Rcf Arena in Reggio on Saturday for the is expanding concert “Italy loves Romagna”. Together with the 15 artists already announced, including Ligabue and Zucchero from Reggio, too Andrea Boccelli and the Irama-Rkomi couple. They will perform solo and in duets. The news was announced at the press conference held in Rome at the Ministry of Culture. “The artists will be accompanied by the symphony orchestra of the Italian conservatories, made up of 63 musicians”, said the undersecretary for culture Gianmarco Mazzi.

Reggio will therefore host an event that the organizers have defined as “epic”. The trials at Campovolo have already begun. Circa 30,000 tickets sold per hour: il proceeds will be used entirely, excluding VAT, for the reconstruction in areas affected by floods and landslides.

“It is a wounded land but very proud, we have already estimated 8.8 billion damages. The affected area is much larger than that of the 2012 earthquake, and in addition to the flooded Romagna, it includes the entire Apennines from the province of Reggio to that of Rimini. Everything will be donated to projects for the recovery of places related to culture “, adds the president of the Region Stefano Bonaccini.

“Thanks to the sponsors, we were able to cover the costs. We will give everything to charity. We will not keep a euro”, announces Ferdinando Salzano of “Friends&Partners”.

The concert will be broadcast live on Rai Uno from 8.30pm and will see the participation of four testimonials: Amadeus, Alessia Marcuzzi, Giorgio Panariello and Francesca Fagnani.

The “Italia Loves Romagna” fundraising campaign will end on July 5th: you can donate with an SMS or with a call from a landline to 45538. “It is a great solidarity event for which I thank the artists for the sensitivity they have shown – said the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano – an event of solidarity that turns the spotlight on this noble land, on its urgencies which are also our urgencies”.

