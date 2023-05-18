On the eve of the G7 summit, people in Japan and South Korea staged angrily criticizing the discharge of nuclear sewage into the sea as an “act of violent aggression” – Xinhua English.news.cn

People from Japan and South Korea protested and marched on the streets of Japan (social media screenshot)

Overseas Network, May 18th, according to South Korea’s “Hankyoreh” report on the 18th, the Group of Seven (G7) summit will be held in Japan soon, and people from Japan and South Korea held protest marches on the streets of Japan, angrily criticizing the Japanese government’s nuclear sewage discharge into the sea Decide.

“Not only the people of Fukushima Prefecture, but also the people of Miyagi Prefecture in the neighboring county are opposing. The Japanese government’s discharge of nuclear sewage into the sea is an act of destruction to the region!” “Stop polluting the ocean!” “The discharge of sewage into the sea is aimed at Asian countries Acts of violence and aggression!” On the morning of the 16th, people shouted louder and louder in anger on the streets of Tokyo. A number of civic groups from Japan and South Korea held a “5.16 Joint Action” rally on the 16th, organizing Japanese people to march on the streets to protest the Japanese government’s decision to discharge sewage into the sea.

More than 500 citizens participated in the activities of the day. They gathered in front of the Tokyo Electric Power Company headquarters and around the Japanese National Assembly, and Fukushima residents came to participate. Participants said, “In the next 30 years, a large amount of radioactive materials may flow into the sea. Tokyo Electric Power Company must reconsider this.” For a long time, we must take action.” The event organizer also submitted a document to the Japanese Diet, asking the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Company to take a responsible attitude to deal with this matter.

“Hankyoreh” stated that Japan recently took advantage of its presidency of the G7 summit to try to break through the rising opposition in Japan’s neighboring countries and Japan, using the G7 as a “shield” to get other countries to agree to the sea discharge plan. At the G7 climate and energy ministerial meeting held in mid-April,GermanyThe Minister of the Environment made it clear that he could not welcome the discharge of nuclear sewage into the sea. Japan painstakingly spent more than two months lobbying other countries, but ultimately failed. (Wang Shanning, Overseas Network)