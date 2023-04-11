Home World one dead in collision between cars, trucks and campers




Anzola (Bologna), 11 April 2023 – Maxi accident (photo) on the Via Emilia, and the streets of Bologna are still tinged with blood. One person died and another was injured in a traffic accident involving a vehicle heavyand camper e a car in the territory of Anzola.

Valter Golfieri, who was the entrepreneur of Cablotech who died in the accident in Massa Lombarda

The causes that would have led the heavy vehicle to collide with the Fiat Punto, the caravan and the articulated lorry are still being investigated by the police.

To allow for relief and relief, it was temporarily closed to trafficin both directionsthe state road 9 “via Emilia” at km 122.800.

Ravenna accident on Easter afternoon: six girls in hospital, 4 are from Bologna

Ravenna accident on Easter afternoon: six girls in hospital, 4 are from Bologna

Anas let it be known, specifying that the traffic comes at the moment deflected through obligatory exit at km 121.800 for those traveling in the direction Modena and at km 123.500 for those traveling in the direction of Bologna.

The closure was necessary to allow the relief and relief aimed at ascertaining the dynamics of the accident.

On site are the Fire fighterswho could only extract the driver’s body from the sheet metal of the gray Fiat Punto, as well as putting out a fire in the compartment of the truck.

The teams are also at work Anas not Police for the management of viability and to allow the reopening of the section in the shortest possible time.

News being updated

