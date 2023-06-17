Home » one of the arrested confessed
World

one of the arrested confessed

by admin
one of the arrested confessed

by palermolive.it – ​​2 minutes ago

He confessed to being involved in the smuggling of migrants one of the nine arrested for the shipwreck that took place off the coast of Pylos, in Greece. The man would have declared that he was a simple member of the group and that he had accepted…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Shipwreck in Greece, “the greatest tragedy in the Mediterranean”: one of those arrested confessed that it appeared 2 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  [Hong Kong News]Hong Kong people protest against the thrilling scene of Xu Zhengyu's visit to the UK; Xia Baolong repeatedly refused to interview the Journalists Association to express his concerns; China Mobile intends to bid for broadband | London | Xu Zhengyu | Yingying Hong Kong People | Financial City | Association | Refusal to Media Interviews | Freedom of the Press | Baptist University | Student Union |

You may also like

“God save the Queen”, Biden’s phrase leaves the...

A Greek from Thessaloniki travels to Belgrade by...

Shock in London, four bodies found in an...

“God save the Queen”, Biden’s phrase leaves the...

Uganda, attack in a school. At least 41...

What is known about how the shipwreck happened...

Landslides and landslides in Srebrenica | Info

Russia opens up to peace proposals: “Some contain...

Aida wet from the rain and abstract for...

The Hong Kong Tourism Board’s Carnival at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy