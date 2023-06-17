Selle Italia expands its brand with BigCommerce – Sport Marketing News

BigCommercethe leading Open SaaS e-commerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announces that Saddles Italy, Italian company leader in the production of saddles for road and mountain bikes, has launched its first e-commerce store on BigCommerce. Thanks to an architecture of composable commerce designed to acquire the flexibility and customization necessary to scale the business, Selle Italia can now expand its services to existing customers all over the world, interact with new customers and enter new markets to accelerate business growth.

“E-commerce is part of the evolution of our company. We have customers all over the world, and as the culture of cycling has grown, we wanted to provide a unique online shopping experience for cyclists and enthusiasts to enhance their real-world adventures. Digitally transforming our brand was the way to go. We were looking for dynamic partners who offered flexible solutions, always available customer support and an easy-to-use platform. The modular system of BigCommerce, combined with the technological and development services of Calicantus, allows us to improve our online presence and to scale the business. The ability to add features incrementally, spread associated costs, and make smart technology investments for as the business grows or needs change is invaluable.”he has declared Jacopo Penso, e-commerce manager of Selle Italia.

In over 120 years of history, Selle Italia has used traditional methods to grow its business through third-party distributors and bike shops. Today, the digital transformation of the brand is at the heart of the growth strategy to offer an exclusive customer experience at every touchpoint, making the brand known even outside Italy.

To serve existing customers around the world, Selle Italia turned to Calicantus, elite partner agency of BigCommerce. Calicantus developed the site from the ground up with a focus on optimizing Selle Italia’s global supply chain, integrating the platform with its own systems and ensuring superior customer service to optimize repeat purchases and build brand loyalty.

“Capturing the essence of Selle Italia’s 120 years in its online brand required us to meticulously focus on site functionality to deliver an engaging and unique experience for customers, while not losing sight of stability, security and flexibility of composable infrastructure, to drive agility and ambitious global growth”, he has declared Valentino Bergamo, CEO of Calicantus.

In 2016, Selle Italia acquired Selle San Marco and intends to offer customers from all over the world those same engaging shopping experiences on the Selle Italia platform. Additionally, Selle Italia recently expanded into North America with a new brick-and-mortar subsidiary in the United States.

“Businesses need architectures that are best able to adapt to change and composable commerce is becoming the model of choice for B2C and B2B merchants of forward-thinking companies, thanks to the flexibility and agility it offers to support growth ”, he has declared Irene Rossetto, country director of BigCommerce for Italy. “Selle Italia, by launching its first e-commerce store on a modern composable architecture, has automatically launched a solid and ready platform to offer a powerful e-commerce experience for both in-house teams and customers. The potential for the Selle Italia brand is endless.”