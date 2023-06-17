Home » Usa: University of Michigan sentiment at 63.9 points in June
Usa: University of Michigan sentiment at 63.9 points in June

by admin
June’s preliminary estimate for the University of Michigan’s US consumer sentiment index was 63.9 points, compared to 59.2 in May and the consensus 60.0.

One-year inflation expectations fell significantly, from 4.2% to 3.3%, against the 4.1% estimated by analysts.

Price projections for the 5-10 year period stand at 3.0%, in line with expectations and down slightly from 3.1% in May.

