One person was killed in the third Russian drone strike on Kiev this week

In the night between Wednesday 12 and Thursday 13 July, at least one person was killed and several were injured in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, during a Russian attack accomplished with drones, said city mayor Vitali Klitschko. The Ukrainian anti-aircraft said it had shot down 20 drones and two missiles: the debris fell on different areas of the city and caused some fires, including one in a residential building in the Podil district, where one person died.

The head of Kiev’s military administration, Serhiy Popko, said the attack was carried out by Russia with Iranian-made Shahed drones.

This is the third consecutive day of Russian attacks on Kiev this week, during which the NATO summit was held in Vilnius, Lithuania. The member states of the alliance have reiterated their support for Ukraine, but have also said that the country’s accession to NATO will be possible only “when the allies agree and the conditions are met”.

