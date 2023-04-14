El Pulpop de Roquetas is one of the deans of the festival scene in the South of Spain, and therefore a perfect showcase for all bands of an age to deserve. One more year and it’s been six, the call for the “Andrés Reyes” Young Values Contest is open, a show open to all bands on the national scene that somehow agree with the style (indiepop, indierock, shoegaze, electropop… ) that characterizes the regular Pulpop poster. The only limitation is not having a record or publishing contract in force and not having already won the contest in addition to breaching any of the bases.
The contest consists of a selection phase by the jury, which will choose ten semifinalists. Three of these bands will come out (two by the jury and one chosen by popular vote through the Pulpop RRSS). Los three finalists will perform on September 8 at the Pulpop Festival and the winner, in addition to taking 500 euros in cash, will join the 2024 edition of the festival.