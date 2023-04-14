El Pulpop de Roquetas is one of the deans of the festival scene in the South of Spain, and therefore a perfect showcase for all bands of an age to deserve. One more year and it’s been six, the call for the “Andrés Reyes” Young Values ​​Contest is open, a show open to all bands on the national scene that somehow agree with the style (indiepop, indierock, shoegaze, electropop… ) that characterizes the regular Pulpop poster. The only limitation is not having a record or publishing contract in force and not having already won the contest in addition to breaching any of the bases.