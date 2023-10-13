Optoma UHZ66 DLP Laser 4K XPR video projector

After the presentation of the UHZ35ST, here is its classic focal length version with mechanical zoom: the UHZ66 from Optoma. We must believe that autumn is conducive to the emergence of new laser video projectors! It is currently sold at €1999.

It is a DLP with 4K XPR emulation (DMD 0.65 chip), laser light source and phosphor wheel. The brightness is high with 4000 lumens announced by the manufacturer. The optical unit offers a projection ratio with a range of 1.4:1 ~ 2.24:1 and a zoom of 1.6x.

Like its short-throw equivalent, it is 3D compatible (DLP-Link) and supports 4K HDR signals with static metadata (HDR10/HLG). It is also interesting for gaming-oriented use with an input lag of 4.4 ms

Its connectivity includes two HDMI inputs including one ARC/eARC compatible HDMI. The latter allows audio to be sent from the source connected to the projector to a soundbar or home cinema amplifier.

A USB port is present. It can be used to power a ChromeCast Video or a wireless HDMI receiver. The Optoma UHZ66 has a mini-jack audio output and an integrated speaker (15W).

