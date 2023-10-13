Home » Optoma UHZ66 DLP Laser 4K XPR video projector
Optoma UHZ66 DLP Laser 4K XPR video projector

by admin

by admin
Optoma UHZ66 DLP Laser 4K XPR video projector

Optoma UHZ66 DLP Laser 4K XPR video projector

After the presentation of the UHZ35ST, here is its classic focal length version with mechanical zoom: the UHZ66 from Optoma. We must believe that autumn is conducive to the emergence of new laser video projectors! It is currently sold at €1999.

It is a DLP with 4K XPR emulation (DMD 0.65 chip), laser light source and phosphor wheel. The brightness is high with 4000 lumens announced by the manufacturer. The optical unit offers a projection ratio with a range of 1.4:1 ~ 2.24:1 and a zoom of 1.6x.

Optoma UHZ66

Like its short-throw equivalent, it is 3D compatible (DLP-Link) and supports 4K HDR signals with static metadata (HDR10/HLG). It is also interesting for gaming-oriented use with an input lag of 4.4 ms

Its connectivity includes two HDMI inputs including one ARC/eARC compatible HDMI. The latter allows audio to be sent from the source connected to the projector to a soundbar or home cinema amplifier.

A USB port is present. It can be used to power a ChromeCast Video or a wireless HDMI receiver. The Optoma UHZ66 has a mini-jack audio output and an integrated speaker (15W).

