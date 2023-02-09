The Hungarian premier, Viktor Orban, was the only EU leader not to applaud the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyupon his arrival at the EU summit in Brussels.

“Orbán doesn’t even have the decency to applaud the leader of a nation swept from the earth by Russia. The spirit of ’56 has left the Hungarian regime for good,” the Belgian MEP wrote on Twitter. Guy Verhofstadt posting the video of what happened.