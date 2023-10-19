Orbel “Lur Hezea Reworks” album review (2023)

It’s hard for me Orbel‘s latest work, but like everything the band publishes, it swallowed me whole. It is attractive. I don’t want to. Not only because of the risk involved in the exercise (remixing an entire record from top to bottom, as it were), but because of the importance given to the project’s participants and their selection. Orbelhe always takes his steps carefully and caressingly, with a clear artistic destination and a complete content and form, and creating or waiting for specific conditions for this, regardless of the time and speed of the industry. Both for recording and publishing music and for playing live. Well, they’ve done it this time too with this rework collection.

As I said, the album has been reworked. That is, all the songs are there and in the same order. “Open Scars” worriedaboutsatan has made it big. Yes, the songs that invoice a strange mix of glitch, techno, rock and other styles. With a start like this, it’s clear that the album will have substance. And it continues Drowsek from Oregon when broadcasting the remix of techno noise “Ufada” via wetransfer Mondkopfwhen he takes the “Key of Death” to the extreme by drone, Toulouse conection. Of course, they turned a lot to France for help, where they were born to make electronic music.

Thus, Almeeva and Lucian Moreauin the reproductions of (“Irentsi” and “Lo”, respectively) there is also an interval for dancing, through tribal electronica or uk garage. To finish the last round, they went closer. The Txef AIt is signed by “Okerra”, but Aitor Etxebarria could also do it. The most organic arrangement in the whole work, with percussions elaborated in a large space, with atmospheric samples of the strings, the keyboard that drives everything and the arpeggiator as a single digital detail. A masterpiece. Tom Beaudoinen “Tizordua” and then, the album is finished by Lumi’s close friends, with a danceable and chaotic “Gau tete” taken to dirty electronica, which can also reach hard techno.

“wet ground” the work itself is very interesting, but this collection of remodeling could overshadow it, not at all in a bad way. The unique choice of producers has taken the album to its extreme, reaching and enriching many styles that the band does not play, always preserving respect for the originals through the voices. Usopop Diska and Medication Time Records jointly publish Orbel’s works. And these are made to be enjoyed comfortably at home. So go to the digital store and buy it in the format you like, not just musicians, because your ears will appreciate it! Because when words become difficult, listening is the only thing left.

Lur Hezea Reworks by Orbel

