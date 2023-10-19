Tennis: final stop in the round of 16 for the Austrians

Tennis

Dominic Thiem failed in the round of 16 at the ATP 250 tournament in Antwerp after a tough fight. The Lower Austrian didn’t take advantage of his chances and had to admit defeat to number five seeded German Yannick Hanfmann 4:6 7:5 4:6 after 2:42 hours on Thursday evening. For Filip Misolic, the final round of 16 was also in Stockholm against veteran Gael Monfils.



Thiem and Hanfmann fought a duel on equal terms until shortly before midnight, in which the German was able to make better use of his chances. Thiem missed too many break opportunities. Of the 15 he found in the entire match, the 30-year-old only used two. In the deciding set against his opponent, who was a year older than him, Thiem had 4:2 in mind, missed the chance and immediately conceded the ultimately decisive break.

In the first set, Thiem was unable to compensate for an early loss of serve. Hanfmann finally used his fourth set ball to take the lead. The second round was also competitive, this time with the Austrian coming out on top.

Thiem, who reached the semi-finals in Antwerp in 2022, played his games more confidently and got the decisive break to 7:5 against the 56th in the world rankings. In the third set he was unable to counter Hanfmann’s strong serve in the crucial moments. Thiem will be in action at the ATP tournament in Vienna next week. Maybe he can make up for the world ranking points he lost this time.

Misolic loses out to Monfils

Misolic, who advanced from qualifying in Stockholm to the main competition, surprisingly beat Briton Daniel Evans in the first round. World number 181 came against Monfils. but quickly fell behind. The 22-year-old Styrian lost in the 250cc event to the Frenchman, 15 years his senior, 4:6 3:6.

With the score at 2:3, Misolic had the chance for a rebreak, but Monfils (ATP-140th) took the game and subsequently also the first set. In the second, the former top ten player quickly managed the break to make it 2-1 and didn’t let anything happen after that. After 74 minutes of play, Monfils once again took the service game away from the outsider from Austria for the final score.

ATP 250 tournament in Stockholm

(Sweden, 750,950 euros, hard court, indoor)

Achtel Final Table: Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) Holger Rune (DEN/1) 7:6 (7/3) 6:2 Elias Ymer (SWE) Dino Prizmic (CRO) 6:3 3:6 6:2 Tallon Griekspoor (NED/3). ) Emil Rusuvuori (FIN) 7:6 (7/3) 6:4 Pavel Kotow (RUS) Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6:4 7:5 Laslo Djere (SRB) JJ Wolf (USA) 7:5 6:4 Tomas Machac (CZE/LL) Stan Warren (SUI) 6:4 6:1 Gael Monfils (FRA)

Filip Misolic (AUT) 6:4 6:3 Adrian Mannarino (FRA/2) Roma Safiullin (RUS) 6:4 6:4

ATP 250 tournament in Antwerp

(Belgium, 750,950 euros, hard court, hall)

Achtelfinal tableau: Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/1) Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 7:5 6:3 Yannick Hanfmann (GER/5)

Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6:4 5:7 6:4 Arthur Fils (FRA/4) Mark Lajal (EST) 7:6 (7/4) 7:6 (7/2) John Paul Rods (PER/8) Alexander Schewtschenko (RUS) 3:6 6:3 6:2 Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) David Goffin (BEL) 7:5 6:3 Alexander Bublik (KAZ/3) Gregoire Barrere (FRA) 6:4 6:2 Maximilian Marterer ( GER) Nuno Borges (POR) 6:3 7:6 (7/3) Hugo Gaston (FRA) Jan-Lennard Struff (GER/2) 5:7 7:6 (7/5) 7:6 (13/11). )

